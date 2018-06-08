Trendy Entertainment eyeing blockchain-based rewards for Dungeon Defenders II

Trendy Entertainment is partnering with Loot to bring the blockchain-based Loot protocol to its free to play game Dungeon Defenders II.

As blockchain-based tools continue to gain traction in tech fields, the system being adopted by Trendy aims to offer developers a way to monetize their games through the blockchain while also acting as a reward system for players based on their own progress and activity in a game.

In the case of Dungeon Defenders II, adopting Loot will allow Trendy to generate cryptocurrency rewards that double as a sort of in-game experience system. The protocol works by generating cryptocurrency using an algorithm that leverages a player’s “relative skill, performance, and engagement in a game” rather than the more traditional route of using a computer’s hardware to mine the currency.

Trendy Entertainment plans to introduce the protocol to Dungeon Defenders II in early 2019 and, if everything happens according to schedule, will be the first developer to do so.