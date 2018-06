Get a job: Game Closure is looking for a Studio Game Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Mountain View, California​

Game Closure is on the hunt for Game Engineers to help us build the social games that guide the development of our mobile game engine. We are a 60 ­strong and growing team with offices in Mountain View, California; Eugene, Oregon, and Tokyo, Japan. If you want to join us to make great games on our cutting­ edge technology and truly make an impact, then we want to talk to you!

The Role:

Be responsible for designing, developing and deploying major game features.

Own game feature areas from end-­to­-end.

Be the champion for the user! Insist on the highest standards and create functional and engaging features that will delight our users.

Be part of a tight game development team looking to iterate fast on a fun concept and then building it out.

Have real input on the end-user product.

Be a key member of a high performing software engineering team.

Collaborate with design, engineering and production teams to devise optimal engineering solutions to game requirements.

Hands­ on architect and coder for sophisticated client/server systems for mobile gaming.

Innovate and iterate on process, systems, and technology to deliver world­-class social games.

Be a leader; Identify and articulate technical and production risks and obstacles, as well as generate solutions!

Desired Skills:

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related field, or equivalent experience.

3+ years of professional software engineering experience, working on cross-functional teams.

Proven effectiveness in directing or delivering production software for high-quality games with at least one shipped game product of which you were a primary contributor (self­ published titles are acceptable).

Capable of JavaScript + HTML5 to create custom, interactive, user experiences that are enjoyable on all HTML5 browsers.

We expect you to be good at using script debuggers like Chrome Debugger.

You must be pretty knowledgeable with what jQuery can do, and what functionality you are better off custom coding.

Strong Computer Science fundamentals in object­ oriented design, algorithms, and data structures.

Advanced software engineering skills, including the ability to write maintainable and robust code in a popular object-oriented language.

Solid familiarity with 3rd party SDKs, analytics, and A/B testing in mobile games

Familiarity with git, svn or other VCS.

Self ­starter, analytical and creative

Strong team player with a positive attitude.

Good communication skills and the ability to work effectively on shared projects with designers, artists, testers, product managers and other developers.

Check out Everwing on Facebook Instant Games in Messenger. Can you build this game?

Bonus

Canvas animation work

2+ years of game development experience with multiple shipped titles

Both Android and iOS game development experience

Specialized skills in a particular area of game development (for example: UI, Physics, graphics, multiplayer, game logic, etc.)

Interested? Apply now.

