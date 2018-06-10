Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
RPG design and writing veteran Chris Avellone working on Dying Light 2

June 10, 2018 | By Kris Graft
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Chris Avellone, veteran RPG writer and designer known for his work on Fallout 2, Fallout: New Vegas, Prey (2017) and many other games, is now working on Techland’s Dying Light 2 as narrative designer.

It’s a notable hire, and signals a more complex narrative system for zombie-killing game Dying Light 2, which was unveiled at E3 in Los Angeles today. With Avellone heading up narrative design, the game's systems will make sure that player choices will shape the world more explicitly.

Avellone gave an example of a player helping out certain groups of people, with the outcomes having significant differences, depending on who you decide to help and side with.

“Everything in the game world can changed based on your decisions,” Avellone said.

