Keywords acquires game production outfit Blindlight

Newsbrief: Keywords Studios has acquired Hollywood-based game production outfit Blindlight for an undisclosed fee.

Founded back in 2001, Blindlight works on behalf of game publishers and developers to oversee certain aspects of production, including voiceovers, celebrity acquisition, rights management, motion capture, writing, and sound design.

The company has worked with some notable names over the years, including the likes of Bethesda, NCSoft, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Ubisoft.

Keywords, which only last week secured a new $88 million credit line for new acquisitions and investments, believes the deal will bolster its audio and production capabilities, further cementing its place as the one-stop-shop for video game services.