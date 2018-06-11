Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 11, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 11, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 11, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ninja Theory joined Microsoft to 'fly without the threat of falling down'

June 11, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
June 11, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    1 comments
More: Production, Business/Marketing, Video, E3

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice developer Ninja Theory has explained why it decided to become a part of Microsoft Studios, claiming the move will allow it to "aim higher than we've ever dared, to really fly, without the threat of falling down."

The Cambridge-based studio is one of five new additions to Microsoft's first-party roster, with Undead Labs (State of Decay), Compulsion Games (We Happy Few), Playground Games (Forza Horizon), and new studio The Initiative rounding off the pack. 

Microsoft claims its new recruits will allow it to "take bigger risks," and that also seems to have been the key selling point for Ninja Theory, which will retain full creative control over its own projects, while gaining access to Microsoft's considerable resources. 

"When Microsoft approached us, it was totally unexpected and not something we were really looking to do," explained creative lead Tameem Antoniades, in a video posted to YouTube. 

"Nevertheless, they asked us what our goals and ambitions were as a studio in an ideal world, and so we said we wanted to free from the triple-A machine and make games focused on the experience, not around monetization.

"We want to take bigger creative risks, and creative genre defining games without constant threat of annihilation. We want to make our own games our own way, and not be told what to make and how to make it, and above all we want to protect our team, our culture, and our identity."

Although it sounds ideal on paper, the Ninja Theory team were aware they risked alienating some fans by linking up exclusively with Microsoft. 

"[The decision means] that our experiences will be focused on the Microsoft platform. We recognize that this will disappoint many of you, and that's not something we take lightly," added the studio's commercial director, Dominic Matthews. 

"We're now gearing up to bring you many more games, which just like Hellblade, will be ambitious, creatively different and unique in their own way."

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.11.18]
UI Artist
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[06.11.18]
Level Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.11.18]
Junior Gameplay Programmer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.11.18]
Senior Character Concept Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Making VR movement feel like a superpower in Gunheart
'This is not okay': EA minces no words on backlash against women in Battlefield
Xbox using machine learning to load Game Pass titles 'twice as fast'
Ninja Theory joined Microsoft to 'fly without the threat of falling down'


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image