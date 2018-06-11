We Are initiative hopes to connect and inspire women in games

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has established the 'We Are' initiative to connect women with diverse backgrounds in the video game industry.

Formed by the ESA Foundation in partnership with Red Bull Media House, We Are has a number of aims, and hopes to educate on the impact of women in the community and the legacy they have achieved, while inspiring new voices and talent to contribute passionately to games.

"At least 45 percent of gamers in the United States are women. We Are encourages these women to follow that interest and join the video game industry," explained the group.

"There are roles within the industry that align with every personality, skill set, or area of interest. By raising the visibility of the women in the field, We Are helps pave the way and provides role models for the next generation of female video game professionals."

The campaign is focused on connecting women in games for the time being, but also wants to highlight and help other underrepresented groups in the future.

You can learn more about the initiative over on the We Are website. Or, if you happen to be at E3, you can get involved by heading to the We Are booth #823 in the South Hall.

There'll be a variety of programming and entertainment on offer, including live talks and panels, a photo exhibition featuring women in the video game industry, an arcade, and custom merchandise benefiting the ESA Foundation's mission. Click here to check out the full schedule.