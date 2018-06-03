EA adds new releases to Origin Access via $100 Premier membership tier

EA is expanding its existing Origin Access program with a new membership tier that grants subscribers early full access to new releases, including games like Anthem and Battlefield 5, in addition to the company’s full Access catalog.

Much like Microsoft has done with its own Game Pass service, EA looks to be beefing up its subscription-based game library and attempting to make the service more attractive to potential players by including new titles in the list of games members can grab.

However, EA’s new premier tier, which costs either $99.99 a year or $14.99 a month, will see those new releases show up on its platform roughly a week before they release to the public as well.

In the case of EA’s next four big releases (Madden NFL 19, FIFA 19, Battlefield 5, and Anthem), Origin Access Premier subscribers will be able to download and play the games on PC about 8 days before each of their full releases.

That all comes in addition to access to EA’s Origin Access program and the 100 plus titles found within that digital vault, including a handful of recently added Warner Bros. games as well.