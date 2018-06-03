Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 11, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 11, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 11, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Two weeks in, Detroit: Become Human surpasses 1M sold

Two weeks in, Detroit: Become Human surpasses 1M sold

June 11, 2018 | By Staff
June 11, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Detroit: Become Human, the latest narrative-based adventure from the French studio Quantic Dream, has surpassed 1 million copies sold worldwide, roughly two weeks after it first released. 

The studio’s deputy CEO Guillaume de Fondaumiere detailed the milestone in a recent interview (translated from its original French) with the French magazine Les Echos, calling Detroit’s first two weeks the best start a Quantic Dream game has had to date. 

For reference, he explains that it took the studio’s PlayStation 3 game Heavy Rain five weeks to cross 1 million sold. That game, which released in 2010 for the PlayStation 3 and later in 2016 for the PlayStation 4, has picked up 5.5 million players in the 8 years since its debut. 

Detroit is the studio’s third PlayStation exclusive game, and de Fondaumiere explained that the studio is currently in talks to refresh that agreement with another game down the line, though he notes that game would still be years away. 

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.11.18]
UI Artist
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[06.11.18]
Level Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.11.18]
Junior Gameplay Programmer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.11.18]
Senior Character Concept Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Making VR movement feel like a superpower in Gunheart
'This is not okay': EA minces no words on backlash against women in Battlefield
Xbox using machine learning to load Game Pass titles 'twice as fast'
Ninja Theory joined Microsoft to 'fly without the threat of falling down'


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image