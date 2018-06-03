Two weeks in, Detroit: Become Human surpasses 1M sold

Detroit: Become Human, the latest narrative-based adventure from the French studio Quantic Dream, has surpassed 1 million copies sold worldwide, roughly two weeks after it first released.

The studio’s deputy CEO Guillaume de Fondaumiere detailed the milestone in a recent interview (translated from its original French) with the French magazine Les Echos, calling Detroit’s first two weeks the best start a Quantic Dream game has had to date.

For reference, he explains that it took the studio’s PlayStation 3 game Heavy Rain five weeks to cross 1 million sold. That game, which released in 2010 for the PlayStation 3 and later in 2016 for the PlayStation 4, has picked up 5.5 million players in the 8 years since its debut.

Detroit is the studio’s third PlayStation exclusive game, and de Fondaumiere explained that the studio is currently in talks to refresh that agreement with another game down the line, though he notes that game would still be years away.