June 11, 2018
Devs say no Friday the 13th DLC due to copyright dispute

June 11, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Gun Media, the studio behind Friday the 13th: The Game, issued a statement earlier today announcing that all future DLC has been canceled due to an ongoing legal claim regarding the movie franchise. 

The legal dispute was first brought in 2016 when screenwriter of the original Friday the 13th movie Victor Miller claimed he wasn’t employed when he wrote the movie, prompting him to take legal action against director Sean Cunningham in an attempt to reclaim ownership of the property.

It seemed the studio managed to avoid the long-running copyright dispute with Friday the 13th, as they were able to launch the game digitally in May 2017. But now, according to the developers at Gun Media, they've been forced to cancel their planned DLC and any future content. 

"An initial decision in this case was expected in October 2017, but no decision has yet been issued. The court review of the legal rights is in process, but final resolution may take some time," reads the statement. "Until the claim rights can be dismissed or resolved, no new content can be released."

Despite not being able to create new content for the game, Gun Media seems resilient in continuing to work on bug fixes and patches. 

"Although the listed content types will be affected, we remain committed to launching dedicated servers on our console platforms and providing the continued maintenance and bug fixing important to supporting our fan base." 

