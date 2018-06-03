Get a job: Telltale Games is hiring a Sr. Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Rafael, California

Telltale is searching for Senior Game Designers to help lead our growing library of unique episodic narrative games. We specialize in games that reward player investment through choice, as well as entertain with rich characters and compelling stories. We’re looking for senior designers who can be passionate about their design, really own it, and work with the rest of the team to create something truly special. Breath-taking charisma a plus.

On a given title, the senior designer will be responsible for generation of core gameplay concepts and mechanics in partnership with the other leads, and then evangelizing this vision to the greater team. The designer must also be effective at leading their own design team, as well as others across disciplines, to maintain that vision throughout production.

The ideal candidate should be able to handle implementation tasks as needed. Creative writing skills and understanding of story are more important than they would be for most developers, and ability to multi-task is critical.

Responsibilities:

Development of fresh, innovative storytelling games, consistent with company game philosophy and vision.

Collaboration with season lead writer on story creation, and to establish playable roles and interactivity.

Direction and mentoring of new members of the design team.

Editing game scripts for functionality.

Collaboration with art and programming leads and appropriate team members to establish core game assets and game technology.

Coordination of design tasks and scripting tasks with production team to establish milestone delivery.

Working closely with designers and tool engineers to implement gameplay features.

Critical contributor and vision-holder in design and story discussions, both at a team and executive level.

Demonstrates ability to create player rails and choices that enhance overall narrative, always an advocate for The Player!

Can design envelope-pushing action and interactive sequences; can prototype and develop experimental levels of content.

Creates clear pillars for episode and season design and actively seeks out feedback from key stakeholders.

Essential Skills:

Minimum 5-7 years game design experience.

At least 2 shipped titles in a design role.

At least 1 year in a lead design role.

Proficiency with high level scripting languages (examples: JavaScript, Lua, Python, Perl).

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Application process:



In order to be considered, all parts of the application must be completed.

Create a text-based, interactive story in Twine (the engine is easy to learn and can be downloaded for free at http://twinery.org/). The story must involve a visit to a bank, include at least five interactive moments along at least one path, and take no more than seven minutes to complete a playthrough of a single path.

Candidates must be authorized to work and accept new employment in the U.S.

