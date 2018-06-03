Video: How environment artists can learn from modern interior design

In this GDC 2014 session, Ubisoft Toronto's Dan Cox discusses the parallels between interior design techniques and how they intersect with level art and design.

Cox explains how interior designers and environment artists are alike(after all, they both create spaces which inform people to the function of a space), and goes over the rules found in interior design and why they are used.

The talk also includes how these interior design rules can be applied in modern game spaces and the ways they can change visual storytelling tool sets. It's definitely worth a watch!

Environment artists interested in learning how their work is similar to interior design may appreciate that they can now watch the talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

