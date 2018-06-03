Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 11, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 11, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 11, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: How environment artists can learn from modern interior design

June 11, 2018 | By Staff
June 11, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this GDC 2014 session, Ubisoft Toronto's Dan Cox discusses the parallels between interior design techniques and how they intersect with level art and design.

Cox explains how interior designers and environment artists are alike(after all, they both create spaces which inform people to the function of a space), and goes over the rules found in interior design and why they are used.

The talk also includes how these interior design rules can be applied in modern game spaces and the ways they can change visual storytelling tool sets. It's definitely worth a watch!

Environment artists interested in learning how their work is similar to interior design may appreciate that they can now watch the talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[06.10.18]
Level Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.08.18]
Senior System Designer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[06.08.18]
Senior Content Designer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[06.08.18]
Senior Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Making VR movement feel like a superpower in Gunheart
'This is not okay': EA minces no words on backlash against women in Battlefield
Xbox using machine learning to load Game Pass titles 'twice as fast'
Ninja Theory joined Microsoft to 'fly without the threat of falling down'


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image