June 12, 2018
June 12, 2018
June 12, 2018
Killing Floor developer Tripwire launches new publishing division

June 12, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
More: Production, Business/Marketing, E3

Killing Floor and Rising Storm developer Tripwire Interactive has opened a new publishing division to help other indie studios bring their projects to market. 

The U.S. studio claims its publishing model will be "truly collaborative," and will encompass multiple genres across a variety of platforms. 

It intends to tailor each publishing deal specifically for each partner and their game, and will offer access to funding and marketing resources, along with feedback from members of the Tripwire team. 

"With the thousands of games released each year it takes more than just a great game to rise above the noise," said Tripwire president, John Gibson, who'll head up the new division.

"Our unique experience designing, developing, marketing and self-publishing successful games combined with offering the type of fair deals that we like to get where both developer and publisher succeed together will help elevate partner studios and their games to new levels of success and propel their games to break through the noise."

The studio has already signed two games under its new label: open-world action RPG, Maneater, and racing combat title, Road Redemption.

