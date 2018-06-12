LawBreakers shutting down in September following Boss Key closure

Boss Key Productions' multiplayer shooter LawBreakers will shut down later this year on September 14.

The news comes shortly after Boss Key founder Cliff Bleszinski announced the studio would be closing its doors, with LawBreakers struggling to find an audience since launching in August 2017.

Writing on the Steam forums, the LawBreakers team explained it has no choice but to sunset the competitive shooter due to Boss Key's demise.

The title will be made free-to-play for all players until it's shut down later this year, although all in-game purchases have been disabled as it enters the final stretch.

"We truly appreciate your understanding in this difficult time and we want to thank you all your support and being a part of the passionate LawBreakers community," wrote the team. "Thank you for staying with us throughout this journey."