Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 12, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 12, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 12, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Fortnite Battle Royale comes to Switch, though with limited cross-platform play

Fortnite Battle Royale comes to Switch, though with limited cross-platform play

June 12, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
June 12, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, E3

The free-to-play game Fortnite Battle Royale has been announced and simultaneously released for the Nintendo Switch.

This marks the sixth platform for Epic’s massively popular last-man-standing romp, though notably the Switch version, like the Xbox One version before it, will feature cross-platform play with everything but the PlayStation 4. 

Like most of the Fortnite versions before it, the Nintendo Switch release allows players to compete or team up with people that might be playing the game on PC, Xbox One, MacOS, or mobile. The PlayStation 4 is still excluded from participating in cross-platform play with other consoles.

According to a tweet from Epic Games’ Nick Chester, the Switch now joins the Xbox One on the short list of Fortnite platforms that won’t be able to link up with the PlayStation 4 version of the game. Players on the PlayStation 4, meanwhile, are still able to join up with those playing on PC, MacOS, or mobile while fellow consoles like the Xbox One and Switch are left out in the cold. 

Additionally, it now looks like players that have associated their Epic Games account with an incompatible Fortnite platform, seemingly the PlayStation 4 according to at least one tweet, cannot link that same account with the Switch version of the game. Attempting to do so results in a failed login and a suggestion to create a new account to play the Switch version of the game.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.11.18]
UI Artist
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[06.11.18]
Level Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.11.18]
Junior Gameplay Programmer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.11.18]
Senior Character Concept Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The sales & design thinking that gave SpyParty a strong launch
Follow Gamasutra's E3 2018 coverage right here!
Valve unveils new, Discord-like chat features for Steam
Fortnite uses the Switch hardware for voice chat, not the Switch mobile app


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image