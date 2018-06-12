Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 12, 2018
June 12, 2018
June 12, 2018
Super Mario Party introduces a mode that links two Switch displays together

June 12, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Console/PC, Video, E3

Nintendo has been big on finding novel ways to use the Switch’s unique hardware though things like Nintendo Labo in the past, and it looks like the company isn’t done yet. 

During a trailer for Super Mario Party, the newest game in the Mario Party series, Nintendo offered a glimpse at a few of the new minigames coming to the upcoming title, including a couple that seemingly used multiple Switch screens at the same time. 

In one such game in the trailer above, players line two Switch consoles up next to one another, moving the displays around to change the layout of a specific minigame. Once they’ve agreed on a layout, a player then uses the Switch’s touch screen to draw a line between the two systems and create a doorway that allows characters to maneuver between the two devices. 

Nintendo explains that Super Mario Party comes with the all-new ability to link up two Nintendo Switch systems for a “dynamic play style”, a feature that is seemingly used heavily in the mentioned Toad’s Rec Room mode in the game.

