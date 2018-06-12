Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 12, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 12, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 12, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Fortnite uses the Switch hardware for voice chat, not the Switch mobile app

Fortnite uses the Switch hardware for voice chat, not the Switch mobile app

June 12, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
June 12, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, E3

Following the announcement and sudden release of Fortnite for the Nitnedo Switch, the team behind the game sat down to offer a look at how the game runs on Switch during Nitnedo's live-streamed Treehouse showcase. 

During a portion of that conversation captured by Wario64 on Twitter, it was revealed that the free-to-play battle royale game will use the Switch’s own hardware for in-game voice chat.

This is especially notable since the Switch’s other big multiplayer title, Splatoon 2, does not offer voice chat in the actual Switch game itself and instead requires players to download the Nintendo mobile app and route voice chat through their mobile devices.

The actual feature goes live in Fortnite later this week. Fortnite’s ability to use the Switch itself for voice chat makes Nintendo’s decision to use external hardware for Splatoon 2 even more curious, especially since Splatoon 2’s system requires a complicated setup and an external adapter in order to capture in-game audio from the Switch and chat audio from a mobile device in a single headset.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.11.18]
UI Artist
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[06.11.18]
Level Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.11.18]
Junior Gameplay Programmer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.11.18]
Senior Character Concept Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The sales & design thinking that gave SpyParty a strong launch
Follow Gamasutra's E3 2018 coverage right here!
Valve unveils new, Discord-like chat features for Steam
Fortnite uses the Switch hardware for voice chat, not the Switch mobile app


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image