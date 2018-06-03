Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Building the coop-friendly levels of Dead Space 3

June 12, 2018 | By Staff
Visceral Games' Dead Space series made a significant impact on the game industry, not least of which for the way each game was filled with spaces that evoked very specific, often deeply unsettling feelings in players.

Dead Space 3 managed to do that while also being built with drop-in/drop-out cooperative play in mind, and as part of the GDC 2013 AAA Level Design In A Day Bootcamp Dead Space 3 dev Seth Marinello explained how the team pulled it off.

It was a fascinating, concise presentation that walked through everything from how the Dead Space 3 doors work when there can be either one or two players in a level to how combat encounters are designed to the ways in which the devs incentivized players to cooperate, rather than compete.

If you missed it back in 2013, don't miss your opportunity to now go back and watch Marinello's talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

