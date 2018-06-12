Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Skyrim mod rebooted as a full-fledged Unreal Engine 4 game

June 12, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
During E3 in Los Angeles this week Australian game dev Modern Storyteller announced The Forgotten City, a time-traveling who-dun-it game built in Unreal Engine 4 and expected to debut on PC next year.

What makes this game announcement so interesting is that it's a revamped version of a mod (also called The Forgotten City) for another game: Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Originally created by tech lawyer, game dev, and occasional Gamasutra blogger Nick Pearce, the Forgotten City mod reportedly took over 1700 hours to create and won an Australian Writers' Guild award in 2016.

The new, reimagined version seems designed to share much in common with the mod thematically but feature new environments, narratives, characters, "original lore" and, of course, a new engine. 

