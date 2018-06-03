Come out to XRDC and get expert advice on designing games for VR arcades!

As you get ready for XRDC in San Francisco later this year, organizers want to make sure you know about all the great stuff that awaits you at the premier AR/VR/MR dev conference -- especially with the great talks!

Today they're proud to begin highlighting great XRDC content, starting with a timely session on XRDC's Games & Entertainment track called "Designing Content for VR Arcades: Lessons Learned."

Location-based entertainment is a significant driver of both innovation and success in the growing AR/VR/MR industry, so this talk from Beast, Inc. cofounder Vivian Tan and VR product designer Katie Hughes promises to be both fascinating and deeply relevant.

Together, the pair will share lessons learned from creating and distributing VR content (like their VR game Beast Pets, pictured above) to more than 100 arcades around the world. They'll cover the business, technical, and design challenges unique to VR arcade experiences, and show you the solutions they developed over many iterations.

It promises to be fascinating, especially if you're interested in the end-to-end pipeline of doing business with and optimizing content for VR arcades, so don't miss it!

