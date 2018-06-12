Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 13, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 13, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 13, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Noclip shares a look inside the making of multiplayer Fallout 76

June 12, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
June 12, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Video

"[Fallout] 76 is the multiplayer design from Fallout 4...[we were like] should we do multiplayer? Probably not. What would it be? Let's talk it through...then you put it away...and as Fallout 4 is going on, it becomes a 'no we should really do it. As it's own thing.'"

- Bethesda Game Studios frontman Todd Howard, speaking to Noclip about the origins of Fallout 76.

Today the folks at game dev documentary outfit Noclip published a new mini-doc that aims to shed some light on the development of Bethesda's upcoming Fallout "online prequel" game Fallout 76.

It's a nice follow-up to their recently-released doc on the history of Bethesda Game Studios, one that's well worth watching if you're at all curious about how the devs within Bethesda Softworks coordinate and share code between different projects -- especially if you want to hear about what it was like to try and make (Bethesda-owned) Quake netcode play nice with the Fallout engine.

"One way to look at it is the entire engine was based around A World with A Player, and now that has to sort of change, to you need to base it around the player who can be in any world," Bethesda Game Studios Austin (nee Battlecry Studios) development director Chris Mayer told Noclip. "So just that statement alone implies many, many changes. The game doesn't load, except around one player."

It's a fascinating bit of game dev documentary work, one well worth watching in full over on the Noclip YouTube channel.

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.12.18]
Producer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Kharkiv, Ukraine
[06.12.18]
Games Writer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.08.18]
Senior System Designer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[06.08.18]
Associate Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

EA's Patrick Soderlund talks Anthem, loot boxes, and why women belong in Battlefield
The sales & design thinking that gave SpyParty a strong launch
Follow Gamasutra's E3 2018 coverage right here!
Valve unveils new, Discord-like chat features for Steam


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image