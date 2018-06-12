Noclip shares a look inside the making of multiplayer Fallout 76

"[Fallout] 76 is the multiplayer design from Fallout 4...[we were like] should we do multiplayer? Probably not. What would it be? Let's talk it through...then you put it away...and as Fallout 4 is going on, it becomes a 'no we should really do it. As it's own thing.'"

- Bethesda Game Studios frontman Todd Howard, speaking to Noclip about the origins of Fallout 76.

Today the folks at game dev documentary outfit Noclip published a new mini-doc that aims to shed some light on the development of Bethesda's upcoming Fallout "online prequel" game Fallout 76.

It's a nice follow-up to their recently-released doc on the history of Bethesda Game Studios, one that's well worth watching if you're at all curious about how the devs within Bethesda Softworks coordinate and share code between different projects -- especially if you want to hear about what it was like to try and make (Bethesda-owned) Quake netcode play nice with the Fallout engine.

"One way to look at it is the entire engine was based around A World with A Player, and now that has to sort of change, to you need to base it around the player who can be in any world," Bethesda Game Studios Austin (nee Battlecry Studios) development director Chris Mayer told Noclip. "So just that statement alone implies many, many changes. The game doesn't load, except around one player."

It's a fascinating bit of game dev documentary work, one well worth watching in full over on the Noclip YouTube channel.