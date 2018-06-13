Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 13, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 13, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 13, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Fortnite has attracted 125M players in under a year

Fortnite has attracted 125M players in under a year

June 13, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
June 13, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing, E3

Newsbrief: Fortnite has grown to 125 million registered players since launching less than a year ago on July 25, 2017. 

Publisher Epic Games broke the news in a blog post, where the main focus was the game's $100 million push into esports.

While the popular multiplayer shooter did indeed hit shelves in July last year, the stand out battle royale game mode was only added in September.

Since then, the title has gone from strength to strength, and is now available on most major platforms including PS4, Xbox One, PC, MacOS, mobile, and Nintendo Switch.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.13.18]
Director of Design
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[06.13.18]
QA Contractor
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[06.13.18]
Mid to Senior Unreal Programmer
Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.)
Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.) — Ljubljana, Slovenia
[06.13.18]
Data Scientist (Product), (Outfit7 - Ekipa2 d.o.o. subsidiary)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

EA's Patrick Soderlund talks Anthem, loot boxes, and why women belong in Battlefield
Playing Fortnite on PS4 blocks players from logging in on Switch
Telltale is bringing Minecraft: Story Mode to Netflix
Analyst report: Xbox One install base at 39M as of March 2018


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image