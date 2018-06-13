Fortnite has attracted 125M players in under a year

Newsbrief: Fortnite has grown to 125 million registered players since launching less than a year ago on July 25, 2017.

Publisher Epic Games broke the news in a blog post, where the main focus was the game's $100 million push into esports.

While the popular multiplayer shooter did indeed hit shelves in July last year, the stand out battle royale game mode was only added in September.

Since then, the title has gone from strength to strength, and is now available on most major platforms including PS4, Xbox One, PC, MacOS, mobile, and Nintendo Switch.