Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 13, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 13, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 13, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Analyst report: Xbox One install base at 39M as of March 2018

Analyst report: Xbox One install base at 39M as of March 2018

June 13, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
June 13, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, E3

The Xbox One had a global install base of 39.1 million units as of March 31, 2018, according to market research outfit IHS Markit. 

That figure (highlighted by Wall Street Journal reporter Sarah Needleman) encompasses all versions of the system, including the supercharged Xbox One X and the slimmer Xbox One S. 

Microsoft has gained a reputation for being shy when it comes to sharing concrete sales figures, making IHS' figures all the more notable. 

If accurate, they mean the Xbox One is someway behind the PlayStation 4, with IHS claiming Sony's flagship system had an install base of 76.6 million as of March this year. 

Despite that apparent gulf, IHS analysts believe Microsoft's renewed focus on first-party content at this year's E3, where the company spotlighted a slew of exclusive titles and added five new studios to its in-house stable, will pay off in the long-term.

"It will take time to reap the rewards of this more expansion strategy," commented IHS' head of games research, Piers Harding-Rolls, "but it puts Microsoft on a much stronger footing."

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.13.18]
Director of Design
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[06.13.18]
QA Contractor
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[06.13.18]
Mid to Senior Unreal Programmer
Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.)
Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.) — Ljubljana, Slovenia
[06.13.18]
Data Scientist (Product), (Outfit7 - Ekipa2 d.o.o. subsidiary)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

EA's Patrick Soderlund talks Anthem, loot boxes, and why women belong in Battlefield
Playing Fortnite on PS4 blocks players from logging in on Switch
Telltale is bringing Minecraft: Story Mode to Netflix
Analyst report: Xbox One install base at 39M as of March 2018


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image