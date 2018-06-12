Sony adds 7 games to the PS4's PlayLink lineup, including UNO and Ticket to Ride

Sony has added 7 more games to its PlayLink lineup, quietly reminding developers and players alike that it is still expanding the companion app-driven line of PlayStation 4 games it introduced at E3 last year.

The company first debuted PlayLink in 2017 with the games That’s You!, Hidden Agenda, Knowledge is Power, and Frantics. Now Sony is expanding that roster with seven more games, including a few that explore new genres for PlayLink like tabletop games and a puzzle-platformer

Each of these titles use smartphones and companion apps in place of controllers and focus on multiplayer sessions, similar in many ways to other social games like the Jackbox Party Pack series.

This time around, a couple of notable tabletop games are coming to PlayStation 4 through the program such as the board game Ticket To Ride and the classic card game UNO. Those two are joined by Just Deal With It, Chimparty, WorldHunters, Melbits World, and Knowledge is Power: Decades as well.

More information on each of the new additions can be found on the PlayStation Blog.