Telltale is bringing Minecraft: Story Mode to Netflix

Newsbrief: Telltale is bringing a slightly tweaked version of Minecraft: Story Mode to Netflix that will be playable from within the video streaming platform.

A source speaking to TechRadar spilled the beans on the partnership earlier today, and Netflix has since confirmed that half of the report while also revealing that Telltale Games has a Stranger Things series in the works for release on non-Netflix platforms.

The reworked Minecraft: Story Mode Netflix game would be very similar to Netflix’s past interactive offerings like the ‘choose your own adventure’ games Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale and Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile.

Aimed specifically at younger viewers, those previous releases were advertised as an “interactive storytelling experience” that use iOS devices to let children interact with stories unfolding on the TV.

Update: In a separate announcement, Telltale recently tweeted to confirm that they're developing a game based on the Netflix show Stranger Things, slated to be published to PC and consoles at a later date.

"Our partnership with Netflix is something we're incredibly proud of," the tweet reads. "While we don't have anything more to share right now, we're excited to reveal details on these projects later in the year."