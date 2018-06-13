One day in, Fortnite attracts 2 million downloads on Switch

Fortnite and its free-to-play Battle Royale mode have received over 2 million downloads since arriving on Switch yesterday afternoon.

According to a tweet sent out by Nintendo, more than 2 million players downloaded the game in less than 24 hours. Altogether, 125 million players have picked up the game across all platforms by Epic’s count.

The massively popular Battle Royale mode for Epic Games’ Fortnite first launched on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One last year and, shortly after, iOS. Save for an in-development Android version, the Switch is arguably the last major platform to receive its own version of Fortnite.

While the Switch version has clearly attracted a fair amount of attention, Fortnite’s arrival on the platform has also caused some waves for the larger Fortnite community. The game notably features cross-play and cross-platform progression, but the launch of the Switch version has once again shined a spotlight on Sony’s reluctance to offer cross-platform play with other consoles.

As a result, Switch players can only play with others on Switch, PC, Mac, Xbox One, and iOS. However, an additional issue has since cropped up that seemingly blocks players for using their Epic Games account on the Switch if that same account has been used on the PlayStation 4.