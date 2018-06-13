Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 13, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 13, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 13, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

One day in, Fortnite attracts 2 million downloads on Switch

One day in, Fortnite attracts 2 million downloads on Switch

June 13, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
June 13, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing, E3

Fortnite and its free-to-play Battle Royale mode have received over 2 million downloads since arriving on Switch yesterday afternoon.

According to a tweet sent out by Nintendo, more than 2 million players downloaded the game in less than 24 hours. Altogether, 125 million players have picked up the game across all platforms by Epic’s count.

The massively popular Battle Royale mode for Epic Games’ Fortnite first launched on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One last year and, shortly after, iOS. Save for an in-development Android version, the Switch is arguably the last major platform to receive its own version of Fortnite.

While the Switch version has clearly attracted a fair amount of attention, Fortnite’s arrival on the platform has also caused some waves for the larger Fortnite community. The game notably features cross-play and cross-platform progression, but the launch of the Switch version has once again shined a spotlight on Sony’s reluctance to offer cross-platform play with other consoles.

As a result, Switch players can only play with others on Switch, PC, Mac, Xbox One, and iOS. However, an additional issue has since cropped up that seemingly blocks players for using their Epic Games account on the Switch if that same account has been used on the PlayStation 4. 

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.13.18]
Director of Design
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[06.13.18]
QA Contractor
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[06.13.18]
Mid to Senior Unreal Programmer
Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.)
Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.) — Ljubljana, Slovenia
[06.13.18]
Data Scientist (Product), (Outfit7 - Ekipa2 d.o.o. subsidiary)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

EA's Patrick Soderlund talks Anthem, loot boxes, and why women belong in Battlefield
Playing Fortnite on PS4 blocks players from logging in on Switch
Telltale is bringing Minecraft: Story Mode to Netflix
Analyst report: Xbox One install base at 39M as of March 2018


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image