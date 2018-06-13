Report: Microsoft to launch next Xbox console in 2020

It seems Microsoft has plans to release a new Xbox console in 2020, according to some leaked internal documents mapping out future hardware releases for the company.

As reported by Thurrott (the website of tech journalist Paul Thurrott) the next-generation Xbox console, codenamed Scarlett, was confirmed to be in development earlier this week with a 2020 release date.

The leaked documents also suggest that Scarlett is being designed as a faster iteration of the current Xbox One X, and may not be a single piece of hardware but a family of devices instead.

In addition to building a next-gen Xbox console Microsoft is slated to release a new version of the HoloLens, codenamed Sydney, in the first quarter of 2019.

According to the documents, Sydney is supposed to be cheaper than the current HoloLens as well as lighter, more comfortable, and feature a better display.

As Ars Technica points out, it's worth noting that the leaked documents were produced during former vice president of Microsoft Terry Myerson's time as head of the Windows and Devices Group, so the hardware plans detailed may not be what the company has planned now.