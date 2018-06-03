Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Skydance Interactive is hiring a Systems Designer

June 13, 2018 | By Staff
More: VR, Console/PC, Design, Recruitment

Systems Designer, Skydance Interactive

Location: Marina del Rey, California

Skydance Interactive is seeking a skilled and enthusiastic Systems Designer to work on The Walking Dead VR title. Our ideal candidate is a self-motivated team player that is passionate about working in VR. You will be responsible for iterating and implementing game design systems while working in a close knit team of designers, artists, and programmers.

Responsibilities:

  • Designing, tuning, balancing and maintaining player progression systems
  • Designing a player meta system within the game structure to create a compelling game loop and working with all disciplines to integrate, tune and maintain it.
  • Prototyping and implementing game systems to feed the core game loop and enhance the gameplay experience
  • Crafting compelling systems to fit the needs of the game
  • Collaborate with designers, engineers, artists and animation to implement and tune all gameplay systems
  • Create and maintain easy to follow design documentation
  • Coordinate with all disciplines to implement the best use of systems during the gameplay

Requirements:

  • Experience designing and scripting complex metagames to create a compelling game loop and progression
  • Experience tuning and designing player progression systems
  • Ability to work hand-in-hand with designers to intricately interweave systems and progression throughout the game and metagame
  • Experience with scripting in visual languages
  • Strong analytical and formal thinking, able to break problems down in their key variables and identify the relations between them
  • Experience with game engines and tools, such as Unity or Unreal
  • VR experience or passionate about working in a VR studio
  • College degree or equivalent professional work/experience.
  • Avid gamer
  • Experience with UE4 blueprint a plus
  • Experience with object-oriented programming, and/or javascript a plus
  • 3+ years experience in the games industry
  • Minimum of 2 professional titles shipped (AAA a plus)

Please link portfolio, if available

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

