Get a job: Skydance Interactive is hiring a Systems Designer

Location: Marina del Rey, California
Skydance Interactive is seeking a skilled and enthusiastic Systems Designer to work on The Walking Dead VR title. Our ideal candidate is a self-motivated team player that is passionate about working in VR. You will be responsible for iterating and implementing game design systems while working in a close knit team of designers, artists, and programmers.
Responsibilities:
- Designing, tuning, balancing and maintaining player progression systems
- Designing a player meta system within the game structure to create a compelling game loop and working with all disciplines to integrate, tune and maintain it.
- Prototyping and implementing game systems to feed the core game loop and enhance the gameplay experience
- Crafting compelling systems to fit the needs of the game
- Collaborate with designers, engineers, artists and animation to implement and tune all gameplay systems
- Create and maintain easy to follow design documentation
- Coordinate with all disciplines to implement the best use of systems during the gameplay
Requirements:
- Experience designing and scripting complex metagames to create a compelling game loop and progression
- Experience tuning and designing player progression systems
- Ability to work hand-in-hand with designers to intricately interweave systems and progression throughout the game and metagame
- Experience with scripting in visual languages
- Strong analytical and formal thinking, able to break problems down in their key variables and identify the relations between them
- Experience with game engines and tools, such as Unity or Unreal
- VR experience or passionate about working in a VR studio
- College degree or equivalent professional work/experience.
- Avid gamer
- Experience with UE4 blueprint a plus
- Experience with object-oriented programming, and/or javascript a plus
- 3+ years experience in the games industry
- Minimum of 2 professional titles shipped (AAA a plus)
Please link portfolio, if available
