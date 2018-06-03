Get a job: Skydance Interactive is hiring a Systems Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Marina del Rey, California

Skydance Interactive is seeking a skilled and enthusiastic Systems Designer to work on The Walking Dead VR title. Our ideal candidate is a self-motivated team player that is passionate about working in VR. You will be responsible for iterating and implementing game design systems while working in a close knit team of designers, artists, and programmers.

Responsibilities:

Designing, tuning, balancing and maintaining player progression systems

Designing a player meta system within the game structure to create a compelling game loop and working with all disciplines to integrate, tune and maintain it.

Prototyping and implementing game systems to feed the core game loop and enhance the gameplay experience

Crafting compelling systems to fit the needs of the game

Collaborate with designers, engineers, artists and animation to implement and tune all gameplay systems

Create and maintain easy to follow design documentation

Coordinate with all disciplines to implement the best use of systems during the gameplay

Requirements:

Experience designing and scripting complex metagames to create a compelling game loop and progression

Experience tuning and designing player progression systems

Ability to work hand-in-hand with designers to intricately interweave systems and progression throughout the game and metagame

Experience with scripting in visual languages

Strong analytical and formal thinking, able to break problems down in their key variables and identify the relations between them

Experience with game engines and tools, such as Unity or Unreal

VR experience or passionate about working in a VR studio

College degree or equivalent professional work/experience.

Avid gamer

Experience with UE4 blueprint a plus

Experience with object-oriented programming, and/or javascript a plus

3+ years experience in the games industry

Minimum of 2 professional titles shipped (AAA a plus)

Please link portfolio, if available

