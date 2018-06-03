Video: How Move or Die continued to gain players after launch

In this GDC 2018 session, Those Awesome Guys' Nicolae Berbece talks about how he and his team handled the release of their online party game Move or Die.

Berbece discusses the team's continued post-release support of the game, which included free thematic updates long after launch. This was just one of the ways the game retained (and gained) players over time, while also focusing on user-generated content.

That's not all, though! The talk also goes into how the studio was able to convince YouTubers to voice act for Move or Die, how Rick and Morty became playable characters, and how the game was translated in 25 languages with help from the community.

There's a lot of information to take in, but it's definitely worth the watch.

Developers interested in learning how Those Awesome Guys handled everything from post-launch updates to may appreciate that they can now watch Marinello's talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

