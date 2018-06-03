Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: How Move or Die continued to gain players after launch

June 13, 2018 | By Staff
In this GDC 2018 session, Those Awesome Guys' Nicolae Berbece talks about how he and his team handled the release of their online party game Move or Die.

Berbece discusses the team's continued post-release support of the game, which included free thematic updates long after launch. This was just one of the ways the game retained (and gained) players over time, while also focusing on user-generated content.

That's not all, though! The talk also goes into how the studio was able to convince YouTubers to voice act for Move or Die, how Rick and Morty became playable characters, and how the game was translated in 25 languages with help from the community.

There's a lot of information to take in, but it's definitely worth the watch.

Developers interested in learning how Those Awesome Guys handled everything from post-launch updates to may appreciate that they can now watch Marinello's talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

