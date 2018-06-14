Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 14, 2018
June 14, 2018
June 14, 2018
Sony issues evasive response to Fortnite cross-platform controversy

June 14, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Sony has built up something of a reputation for being a spoilsport when it comes to cross-platform play, and the company has found itself at the center of another controversy after its reluctance to join the party started affecting players' experiences on other platforms. 

Earlier this week Fortnite players directed their anger towards the Japanese console maker after being blocked from accessing the Switch version of the popular battle royale effort, seemingly because their account had already been associated with the PlayStation 4 version of the game. 

With fans understandably aggrieved, the company has issued a statement to the BBC, although there's a good chance the evasive response could do more harm than good. 

"We're always open to hearing what the PlayStation community is interested in to enhance their gaming experience," said Sony, speaking to the BBC. "With more than 80 million monthly active users on PlayStation Network, we’ve built a huge community of gamers who can play together on Fortnite and all online titles.

"We also offer Fortnite cross-play support with PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices, expanding the opportunity for Fortnite fans on PS4 to play with even more gamers on other platforms. We have nothing further to add beyond this at this point."

You probably don't need us to tell you that it's a statement that succeeds in saying barely anything. Sony manages to avoid acknowledging the issue entirely, beyond suggesting its open to feedback from the PlayStation community, which doesn't offer much hope to those eager to carry their progress over to the Switch.

