June 14, 2018
June 14, 2018
June 14, 2018
Unity updates ARKit plugin with improved features and new tools

June 14, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Unity has published a blog detailing the new features included in the latest update to its Unity ARKit Plugin for ARKit 2.

The post will be of interest to augmented reality developers working on iOS, and talks through the addition and improvement of tools like ARWorldMap, which allows for both persistence of AR experiences along with shared multiplayer experiences, and object creation tool UnityObjectScanner. 

Other new additions include AREnvironmentProbeAnchor, a new kind of anchor that creates and updates a reflected environment map of the area around it based on the ARKit video frames and world tracking data, alongside face and eye tracking improvements. 

The full blog post details all the new additions, and explains how to best make use of them. You can check it out by clicking right here.

