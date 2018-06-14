Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 14, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 14, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 14, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo boss says loot boxes have 'gotten a bit of a bad rap'

Nintendo boss says loot boxes have 'gotten a bit of a bad rap'

June 14, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
June 14, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design, Business/Marketing

Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Amie has thrown his two cents into the loot box debate, and says the polarizing monetization model has "gotten a bit of a bad rap."

Speaking to Bloomberg, Fils-Amie claims the model isn't an inherently poor mechanic, but has simply been misused by some companies. 

“The game mechanic of buying something that you’re not sure what’s inside is as old as baseball cards," he commented. 

"What we believe at Nintendo is that a gameplay mechanic that offers the consumer something to buy that they’re not sure what’s inside can be interesting as long as that’s not the only way you can get those items. 

"And that's where some developers have made some mistakes. For us, its one of many mechanics we can use to drive on-going engagement in the game."

Of course, there'll likely be plenty of people who disagree with the Nintendo exec, particularly those who felt stung by the implementation of the model in titles like Star Wars Battlefront II, which sparked the great loot box debate when it launched back in 2017. 

Since then, officials and regulators from around the world have weighed in, with some even suggesting some forms of loot boxes should be prohibited or even banned outright.

Related Jobs

Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — Prague, Czech Republic
[06.14.18]
Unity Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.13.18]
Director of Design
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[06.13.18]
QA Contractor
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[06.13.18]
Mid to Senior Unreal Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Captain Spirit is helping Dontnod prep for Life is Strange 2
Nintendo boss says loot boxes have 'gotten a bit of a bad rap'
Sony issues evasive response to Fortnite cross-platform controversy
Cyberpunk dev: QA can absolutely help your team prevent offensive moments


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image