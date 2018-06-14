Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 14, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 14, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 14, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Following GDPR, Steam now discloses a ton of collected account data to its users

Following GDPR, Steam now discloses a ton of collected account data to its users

June 14, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
June 14, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

The European Union’s recently implemented GDPR legislation deals with how data is disclosed and handled for users in the EU, and because of that Valve has now introduced a new page that rounds up all the data the company has on an individual to one very packed hub page. 

You’re naturally only able to view data for the account you’re logged in as, but the roundup is still filled with some interesting information about what games Steam has recommended to you specifically in the past and just how much data the platform has on its users altogether.

As Rock Paper Shotgun points out, much of this data was accessible in some way before GDPR went into effect, but has now been collected in one place following the legislation’s implementation.

The page includes over 80 different categories, ranging from things like a detailed lifetime purchase history to information on past reports filed against content or other accounts. 

The May 25 implementation of the European Union’s GDPR legislation was hard to miss, in many cases because the weeks ahead of its start were filled with reports of developers unable to comply with the legislation and partially or entirely ending online service for their games as a result.

Related Jobs

Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — Prague, Czech Republic
[06.14.18]
Unity Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.13.18]
Director of Design
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[06.13.18]
QA Contractor
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[06.13.18]
Mid to Senior Unreal Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Captain Spirit is helping Dontnod prep for Life is Strange 2
Nintendo boss says loot boxes have 'gotten a bit of a bad rap'
Sony issues evasive response to Fortnite cross-platform controversy
Cyberpunk dev: QA can absolutely help your team prevent offensive moments


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image