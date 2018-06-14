Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 14, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 14, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 14, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Following App Store rejection, Valve cuts game purchasing from iOS Steam Link app

Following App Store rejection, Valve cuts game purchasing from iOS Steam Link app

June 14, 2018 | By Staff
June 14, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Valve looks to have slightly altered the testing build of its Steam Link iOS app, removing the option to purchase games remotely from the app entirely. 

TouchArcade noticed the change in the TestFlight build of the Steam Link iOS app, pointing out that game store pages now display the text “available for purchase from your PC” instead of a buy now option.

This is likely a move to bring the Steam Link iOS app in line with Apple’s recently updated App Store policies. Those rules were responsible for the Steam Link app’s rejection from the App Store last month, despite it being approved for a short period of time. 

Those updated guidelines outlaw apps that “provide a store-like interface, or include the ability to browse, select, or purchase software not already owned or licensed by the users.” And, since the Steam Link app essentially lets users mirror a window of Steam running on a remote PC, the app was indeed in violation of this rule.

The new version of the app discovered by TouchArcade would seemingly solve this specific issue by removing remote purchasing, allowing Valve to then resubmit the app for approval and paving the way for Steam Link’s arrival on iOS.

Related Jobs

Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — Prague, Czech Republic
[06.14.18]
Unity Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.13.18]
Director of Design
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[06.13.18]
QA Contractor
Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[06.13.18]
Mid to Senior Unreal Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Captain Spirit is helping Dontnod prep for Life is Strange 2
Nintendo boss says loot boxes have 'gotten a bit of a bad rap'
Sony issues evasive response to Fortnite cross-platform controversy
Cyberpunk dev: QA can absolutely help your team prevent offensive moments


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image