THQ Nordic raises $168 million for future acquisitions

Swedish game publisher THQ Nordic announced earlier today that it has raised $168 million in funds through issuing 7.7 million Class B shares at $21.85 each, with the procedure being lead by Carnegie Investment bank.

According to THQ Nordic's investor relations website, the company plans to use the funds to finance "new acquisitions of franchises, game development studios or other objects which complement the operations."

This seems to be in line with how THQ Nordic (known as Nordic Games until 2016) spends its capital, as the company previously bought several IP including Red Faction and Darksiders during a THQ fire sale back in 2013.

The company also acquired Koch Media, owner of Saints Row and Dead Island publisher Deep Silver, for $148.9 million earlier this year.