Get a job: Funcom is hiring a Sr. Tools Programmer

Location: Durham, North Carolina​

Responsibilities:

Hands-on development work on architecting and implementing tools to support the dev team as well as the live games team.

Improved tools, workflow, and pipelines which will increase designer efficiency and capabilities.

Interface with designers across multiple teams to seek feedback on tools, workflow, and pipelines.

Work with developers to define the tools and engine development list.

Prioritize tasks to create and maintain a roadmap for development.

Educate developers on the use of design tools and pipelines through personal demos and documentation.

Perform competitive analysis of other game engines and toolsets.

Additional duties include assisting with content creation for game development and assisting with quality control of all products.

Requirements:

4+ years of development experience in Python and C#.

Experience with relational database systems (Oracle or PostgreSQL).

Comfortable working in a Linux environment.

Willingness to learn new technologies.

Excellent communication skills (both written and verbal).

Pluses:

Experience in setting up and running Oracle or PostgreSQL databases.

Experience in either PL/SQL or PL/pgSQL and writing complex sql queries.

Experience with using IoC and MVVM patterns in large application development.

Working experience in the development as well as consumption of REST APIs.

Experience in C/C++.

Game development experience.

Funcom Offers:

Great employee benefits (Insurance package, vacation/sick days, etc)

Possibility of advancement

Dynamic and challenging work environment

Training opportunities

Team-oriented culture

Social events and gatherings

Funcom Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Funcom Inc. is looking for candidates who are authorized to work in the U.S. and this will be an onsite/ full-time position (no remote work).

