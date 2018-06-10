Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 14, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 14, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 14, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Funcom is hiring a Sr. Tools Programmer

Get a job: Funcom is hiring a Sr. Tools Programmer

June 14, 2018 | By Staff
June 14, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. Tools ProgrammerFuncom

Location: Durham, North Carolina​

Responsibilities:

  • Hands-on development work on architecting and implementing tools to support the dev team as well as the live games team.
  • Improved tools, workflow, and pipelines which will increase designer efficiency and capabilities.
  • Interface with designers across multiple teams to seek feedback on tools, workflow, and pipelines.
  • Work with developers to define the tools and engine development list.
  • Prioritize tasks to create and maintain a roadmap for development.
  • Educate developers on the use of design tools and pipelines through personal demos and documentation.
  • Perform competitive analysis of other game engines and toolsets.
  • Additional duties include assisting with content creation for game development and assisting with quality control of all products.

Requirements:

  • 4+ years of development experience in Python and C#. 
  • Experience with relational database systems (Oracle or PostgreSQL). 
  • Comfortable working in a Linux environment. 
  • Willingness to learn new technologies. 
  • Excellent communication skills (both written and verbal). 

Pluses:

  • Experience in setting up and running Oracle or PostgreSQL databases. 
  • Experience in either PL/SQL or PL/pgSQL and writing complex sql queries. 
  • Experience with using IoC and MVVM patterns in large application development. 
  • Working experience in the development as well as consumption of REST APIs. 
  • Experience in C/C++. 
  • Game development experience. 

Funcom Offers:

  • Great employee benefits (Insurance package, vacation/sick days, etc)
  • Possibility of advancement
  • Dynamic and challenging work environment
  • Training opportunities
  • Team-oriented culture
  • Social events and gatherings

Funcom Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Funcom Inc. is looking for candidates who are authorized to work in the U.S. and this will be an onsite/ full-time position (no remote work).

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Phosphor Studios
Phosphor Studios — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[06.13.18]
Mid to Senior Unreal Programmer
Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.)
Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.) — Ljubljana, Slovenia
[06.13.18]
Data Scientist (Product), (Outfit7 - Ekipa2 d.o.o. subsidiary)
Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.)
Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.) — Ljubljana, Slovenia
[06.13.18]
Senior Game Developer (Outfit7 - Ekipa2 d.o.o. subsidiary)
Saber Interactive Spain
Saber Interactive Spain — Alcobendas, Madrid, Spain
[06.13.18]
Backend Developer, Madrid


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Captain Spirit is helping Dontnod prep for Life is Strange 2
Nintendo boss says loot boxes have 'gotten a bit of a bad rap'
Sony issues evasive response to Fortnite cross-platform controversy
Cyberpunk dev: QA can absolutely help your team prevent offensive moments


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image