Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will play much differently than Bloodborne

"In this work, we've expanded greatly on fighting styles with an emphasis on allowing for creativity in approaching obstacles."

- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice director Hidetaka Miyazaki on how the game is a new direction for FromSoftware.

In an interview published to Famitsu and translated by Bagoum Literature Club, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice director Hidetaka Miyazaki discusses how the upcoming FromSoftware title will differ from Bloodborne.

Initially hinted at during The Game Awards last year, Shadows Die Twice was officially announced at Microsoft's press conference for E3 2018.

While many speculated that the new FromSoftware game would be a follow up to Bloodborne, it turns out Miyazaki's next endeavor is very different.

For starters Miyazaki explains that Shadows Die Twice flows with a different pace. "There are three major sides to the action design in this game," he explains. "First, action uses the grappling hook. Being able to vertically traverse a three-dimensional map, which is unique to this game, will allow players to better enjoy the map."

In addition to featuring a unique perspective on Japanese swordplay, the game's core battle structure revolves around seeking a moment of weakness in a battle against your opponent. "You can attack head-on, or use the surroundings and your weapons to "kill wisely" in a fashion more apt to ninjas than to samurai."

"The grappling hook and the swordplay also reinforce this style," he goes on to say. "Dynamic vertical movement with the grappling hook, or ninja-like swordplay based on exploiting a moment's weakness, or the vast range of ways to approach the game's challenges all contribute to that style."

The idea of "killing wisely" will be important, but the idea is to give the player options in approaching combat. "It's actually one of the core themes of this work, as a means to allow many players to experience the thrill of overcoming difficult challenges," Miyazaki adds.

"To speak plainly, if you're not that good at action, there will be other ways to play the game. Of course, you can always attack problems head-on. The swordplay is strenuous, without any tricks-- and may end up being harder than the stuff we've worked on up until now. In fact, the opportunities for ingenuity may end up being more interesting than straight combat."

Be sure to check out the entire interview over at Bagoum Literature Club, which goes into more depth about the development of Shadows Die Twice.