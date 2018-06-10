Video: Lessons learned during the development of Guacamelee!

In this GDC 2014 talk, DrinkBox Studios' Chris Harvey delves into the development of Guacamelee! from concept to release, discussing all of the difficult decisions made during production.

The post-mortem goes into detail on the studio's previous games, including what went wrong, lessons learned, and how Harvey and the team addressed those issues for Guacamelee!.

It's an informative talk that includes the conception, development, and marketing of the game so there's plenty to learn from! It's definitely worth a watch.

Developers interested in learning from the ups and downs of Guacamelee! may appreciate that they can now watch Marinello's talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

