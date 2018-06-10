Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Lessons learned during the development of Guacamelee!

June 14, 2018 | By Staff
More: Video

In this GDC 2014 talk, DrinkBox Studios' Chris Harvey delves into the development of Guacamelee! from concept to release, discussing all of the difficult decisions made during production.

The post-mortem goes into detail on the studio's previous games, including what went wrong, lessons learned, and how Harvey and the team addressed those issues for Guacamelee!.

It's an informative talk that includes the conception, development, and marketing of the game so there's plenty to learn from! It's definitely worth a watch. 

Developers interested in learning from the ups and downs of Guacamelee! may appreciate that they can now watch Marinello's talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

