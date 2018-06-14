Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 15, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 15, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 15, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Avalanche EP: livestreaming 'can't not' influence game development now

Avalanche EP: livestreaming 'can't not' influence game development now

June 14, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
June 14, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Production, E3

At E3 this week, after an unfortunate Steam leak before the show began, Avalanche and Square Enix announced the development of Just Cause 4, a sequel to the massively chaotic boat physics simulator Just Cause 3. Like many players, game developers and readers of Gamasutra have been inspired by the work and polish that's gone into the series' physics simulations. 

But while the series' appeal lays in the physics-driven chaos, it's been YouTubers, press, and players uploading videos, gifs, and streams of their gameplay that's helped sell copies and communicate the appeal (It's regularly featured on Kotaku's Highlight Reel, for instance).

So while chatting with Just Cause 4 executive producer Adam Davidson this week, it wasn't entirely surprising to learn that those streams and videos have had a big influence on the development of this new sequel. 

The topic came up during a broader discussion about how Avalanche began sifting through the feedback to Just Cause 3, where Davidson explained to us how the studio carefully looked at player reactions to different gameplay components, and what got an emotional response for better or for worse.

When quizzed about if livestreaming has changed how Avalanche makes games, he said "I don't think it can't influence [game] development now."

"There's no way that now, that this new movement of player visibility is upon us, like, we want to see how reviewers are playing our games, but how the guy on the street is playing it, and we never had a window into that like we do now," he continued.

Per Davidson, the launch of Just Cause 3 came at a time when streamers and YouTubers were expanding in size, and by coincidence, it turned out to be a "giffable" game. "There's a lot of compact little events that you can cut down to 10 seconds and are very funny or interesting or wild. And there was no way we weren't going to see it in the office."

Once those gifs, clips, and gameplay streams made their way back to Avalanche, Davidson called it like having "the world's biggest focus test," and every developer on the team has altered their thinking as a result of that. "There's no way a designer sees how someone's interacting with teh world in a way they didn't expect and they don't take into account when they begin working on the next thing," he said. 

We'll have more insight from Davidson on the development of Just Cause 4 in a fuller conversation later in our coverage. 

Related Jobs

Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.)
Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.) — Ljubljana, Slovenia
[06.13.18]
Data Scientist (Product), (Outfit7 - Ekipa2 d.o.o. subsidiary)
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Kharkiv, Ukraine
[06.12.18]
Games Writer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.08.18]
Senior System Designer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[06.08.18]
Associate Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Captain Spirit is helping Dontnod prep for Life is Strange 2
Following GDPR, Steam now discloses a ton of collected account data to users
Nintendo boss says loot boxes have 'gotten a bit of a bad rap'
Cyberpunk dev: QA can absolutely help your team prevent offensive moments


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image