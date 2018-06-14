Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 15, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 15, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 15, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Naughty Dog's Last Of Us games have sold over 17M copies in 5 years

Naughty Dog's Last Of Us games have sold over 17M copies in 5 years

June 14, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
June 14, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

It's been five years to the day since Naughty Dog released The Last Of Us, and to mark the occasion the company took to Twitter to confirm it's now sold over 17 million copies of the game across PlayStation 3 and 4.

That's a sizable number, though not a terribly surprising one given that the game was both hailed at launch as Sony's fastest-selling "new intellectual property" in the history of the PS3, and then a year later released in remastered form on PS4.

As the studio prepares to launch its full-fledged follow-up The Last Of Us Part II, this little sales shoutout is a good reminder that porting Last Of Us to PS4 was, according to Naughty Dog, a) very hard and b) a key part of the studio's efforts to prepare its production pipeline for pumping out PS4 games.

"The Last Of Us Remastered gave us an excuse to bring those systems over, refine them and optimize them for the hardware," Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann said in 2014. "I can’t describe how difficult a task that is. And once it’s running well, you’re running the [versions] side by side to make sure you didn’t screw something up in the process, like physics being slightly off, which throws the game off, or lighting being shifted and all of a sudden it’s a drastically different look."

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.14.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Game Closure
Game Closure — Mountain View, California, United States
[06.14.18]
Studio Game Engineer
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — Prague, Czech Republic
[06.14.18]
Unity Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.13.18]
Director of Design


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Captain Spirit is helping Dontnod prep for Life is Strange 2
Following GDPR, Steam now discloses a ton of collected account data to users
Nintendo boss says loot boxes have 'gotten a bit of a bad rap'
Cyberpunk dev: QA can absolutely help your team prevent offensive moments


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image