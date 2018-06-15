Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 15, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 15, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 15, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Cultist Simulator beats sales target after selling 40,000 copies

Cultist Simulator beats sales target after selling 40,000 copies

June 15, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
June 15, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Weather Factory's roguelike narrative card game Cultist Simulator has beaten internal sales expectations by selling 40,000 copies in its first two weeks on shelves.

The indie outfit has only predicted 30,000 sales in the title's first year, but that milestone has been smashed in double-quick time.

Speaking to PCGamesInsider.biz, studio co-founder Lottie Bevan said herself and fellow co-founder Alexis Kennedy had set their expectations low, but that being featured on the front page of Steam helped attract a more "diverse crowd" -- even if it did mean a few more negative reviews. 

"We'd set our expectations low -- weird narrative indie games made by a core team of two people aren't going to rock the boat, right -- but launched straight to a Steam No.1 Top seller and hung about in the top sellers/trending list for nearly a week," said Bevan. 

"It's meant that our deliberately Marmite game has received a few more negative user reviews than we'd expected, as it was featured on the front page of Steam so was picked up by a more diverse crowd of gamers than we'd expected, but that's literally the price of fame. We're absolutely delighted overall."

Related Jobs

Castle Hill Gaming
Castle Hill Gaming — Charlottesville, Virginia, United States
[06.15.18]
Artist
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[06.15.18]
Weapons Artist
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — ORLANDO, Florida, United States
[06.15.18]
QA Test Engineer - Military Training Simulation
Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.)
Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.) — Ljubljana, Slovenia
[06.15.18]
Senior VFX Artist (Outfit7 - Ekipa2 d.o.o. subsidiary)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing Wizard of Legend's fighting game-inspired spell combos
Former Telltale CEO and co-founder Kevin Bruner is suing the studio
Blog: Finding the magic in VR-centric design
Cultist Simulator beats sales target after selling 40,000 copies


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image