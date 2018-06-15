Cultist Simulator beats sales target after selling 40,000 copies

Weather Factory's roguelike narrative card game Cultist Simulator has beaten internal sales expectations by selling 40,000 copies in its first two weeks on shelves.

The indie outfit has only predicted 30,000 sales in the title's first year, but that milestone has been smashed in double-quick time.

Speaking to PCGamesInsider.biz, studio co-founder Lottie Bevan said herself and fellow co-founder Alexis Kennedy had set their expectations low, but that being featured on the front page of Steam helped attract a more "diverse crowd" -- even if it did mean a few more negative reviews.

"We'd set our expectations low -- weird narrative indie games made by a core team of two people aren't going to rock the boat, right -- but launched straight to a Steam No.1 Top seller and hung about in the top sellers/trending list for nearly a week," said Bevan.

"It's meant that our deliberately Marmite game has received a few more negative user reviews than we'd expected, as it was featured on the front page of Steam so was picked up by a more diverse crowd of gamers than we'd expected, but that's literally the price of fame. We're absolutely delighted overall."