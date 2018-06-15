Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 15, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 15, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 15, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Former Telltale CEO and co-founder Kevin Bruner is suing the studio

Former Telltale CEO and co-founder Kevin Bruner is suing the studio

June 15, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
June 15, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Former Telltale CEO and co-founder Kevin Bruner is suing the studio over his expulsion in March last year, according to a report in the Marin Independent Journal.

Bruner helped launch the company, known for episodic game series like The Walking Dead and Tales from the Borderlands, in 2004 alongside Dan Connors and Troy Molander. He initially served as president, CTO, and director, before taking on the role of CEO in 2015. 

Fast-forward to March 2017, and Bruner stepped down seemingly of his own accord, although the former CEO now alleges he was pushed out after board members sought to change the company's business model. 

He also claims he wasn't given the necessary assistance as he attempted to sell his holdings in common and preferred stock, and was eventually purged from the Telltale board of directors via illegitimate means. 

Telltale, meanwhile, has called the lawsuit "meritless," and suggests it has been filed "as an apparent means of extracting revenge on a company already under financial strain."

"The company is now working to turn around the decline that it experienced under Plaintiff’s stewardship," continues the developer's response. 

Judge Roy Chernus has rejected studio's initial attempt to defeat the lawsuit outright, and believes "there are issues that appear to deserve further examination." With that in mind, a case management conference has been set for July 17.

Related Jobs

Castle Hill Gaming
Castle Hill Gaming — Charlottesville, Virginia, United States
[06.15.18]
Artist
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[06.15.18]
Weapons Artist
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — ORLANDO, Florida, United States
[06.15.18]
QA Test Engineer - Military Training Simulation
Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.)
Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.) — Ljubljana, Slovenia
[06.15.18]
Senior VFX Artist (Outfit7 - Ekipa2 d.o.o. subsidiary)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing Wizard of Legend's fighting game-inspired spell combos
Former Telltale CEO and co-founder Kevin Bruner is suing the studio
Blog: Finding the magic in VR-centric design
Cultist Simulator beats sales target after selling 40,000 copies


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image