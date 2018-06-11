Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 15, 2018
June 15, 2018
June 15, 2018
Weekly Jobs Roundup: Rabbit, Digital Extremes, and more are hiring now!

June 15, 2018 | By Staff
Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Programming, Art, Design, Recruitment

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

UI Artist, Deep Silver Volition

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Deep Silver Volition is seeking an experienced UI Artist to help own and drive the style of its interface as it start its next exciting project.  Using compelling motion graphics, 2D, and 3D designs you will work with the studio's UI team to create innovative interfaces.  The team is looking for someone passionate about UI and player experience.

Adjunct Professors (Game Art & Design)Woodbury University

Location: Burbank, California

The Game Art & Design program at Woodbury University in Burbank is looking to expand its faculty for the Fall 2018 semester. The University is looking to hire part-time instructors for a number of courses in game design and game art, including game level design, user interface design, story development for interactive media, Maya: 3D art fundamentals, 3D character design and modeling, and more. 

Lead Game Designer, Rabbit

Location: San Mateo, California

Rabbit is looking for a contract Lead Game Designer to join the studio on creating a social trivia title. Ideally, this role requires five years of game design experience, knowledge of designing game systems and economies, and in-depth knowledge of both mobile and PC games.

Weapons Artist, Digital Extremes

Location: London, Ontario, Canada

Digital Extremes is looking to add a Weapons Artist to its team. The position seeks a developer with exceptional knowledge of the asset creation process and flexible skills to work along with other team members and create hi and low poly models, textures, and materials for use as real-time game assets. 

Gameplay Programmer, Insomniac Games

Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is looking for someone to work closely with the design and animation departments to build the gameplay systems and features that define its games. In this role, you would help the studio realize the creative vision for the game by using established codebase and your own skills and abilities, building its next gameplay experience.

Related Jobs

Gamehouse
Gamehouse — Eindhoven, Netherlands
[06.15.18]
Senior Game Engineer (Unity)
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.14.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Game Closure
Game Closure — Mountain View, California, United States
[06.14.18]
Studio Game Engineer
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — Prague, Czech Republic
[06.14.18]
Unity Programmer


[View All Jobs]


[Next News Story]    [View All]


