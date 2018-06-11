Sales from Fallout 76 'Country Roads' cover will be donated to charity

Starting July 4th, Bethesda Softworks will be donating 100 percent of sales made from the song used in Fallout 76's announcement trailer to Habitat For Humanity.

The company tweeted out the announcement earlier this week, citing all sales of the cover of John Denver's "Country Roads" purchased from iTunes will go directly to funding Habitat For Humanity, a non-profit organization which seeks to build affordable housing with the help of volunteers.

This isn't the first time a company has donated their proceeds to a charitable cause, as Blizzard partnered with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation just last month to donate funds made from sales of a limited-edition skin to go towards the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.