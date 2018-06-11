Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 15, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 15, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 15, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Building the touchy-feely world of Media Molecule's Tearaway

June 15, 2018 | By Staff
June 15, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video, Vault

Touch interfaces are now commonplace in game dev -- but is it possible to build a world players actually feel beneath their fingertips?

That's exactly what Media Molecule tried to do with Tearaway: build a papercraft adventure game that you can hold in your hands, and interact with, in a uniquely tactile way on Playstation Vita.

At GDC 2013, Tearaway creative lead Rex Crowle described the challenges of designing and building a world that can flex, fold, tear and crumple under the fingertips of players. He also explained in detail how the team designed digital tools to allow the game world to be built so realistically that it can be spooled out of any printer and remade in real paper as players progress on that journey.

It was a great talk that's still worth watching today, so don't miss your opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.)
Outfit7 (Ekipa2 d.o.o.) — Ljubljana, Slovenia
[06.15.18]
Senior VFX Artist (Outfit7 - Ekipa2 d.o.o. subsidiary)
Rabbit
Rabbit — San Mateo, California, United States
[06.15.18]
LEAD GAME DESIGNER - CONTRACT
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.13.18]
Director of Design
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[06.12.18]
Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing Wizard of Legend's fighting game-inspired spell combos
Editor Roundtable: How does Ubisoft's HitRecord partnership impact devs?
Review manipulators aren't as sneaky as they think they are, warns Valve
Microsoft is making changes to its Xbox app to better reflect PC users


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image