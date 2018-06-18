Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 18, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 18, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 18, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Rare says streamers were critical to Sea of Thieves' success

Rare says streamers were critical to Sea of Thieves' success

June 18, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
June 18, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Sea of Thieves broke its three-month sales target in 24 hours with a little help from Game Pass, and a lot of help from streamers. 

Breaking the news in a chat with USGamer, Rare producer Joe Neate explained that while Game Pass "was part of the success," the team owes a huge amount to streamers and streaming platforms like Mixer and Twitch. 

"I think [Game Pass] was part of the success. We beat all of our sales numbers that we had planned. We had a target to hit by the end of June, which we hit in day one of sales," said Neate. 

"But the number one thing that contributed to [our] success was streaming and content creators -- like above all else. You could see it almost just in terms of when people were streaming, the number of streamers, the number of people viewing and all that stuff correlated to our playerbase." 

A lack of concrete sales figures means it's impossible to know just how well Sea of Thieves has been faring in terms of units sold. Still, we do know the game pulled in 2 million players in its first week, and Microsoft claims the title would've become its "fastest selling new IP" for the Xbox One even without those Game Pass downloads.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[06.18.18]
Video Game Data Scientist
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[06.17.18]
Concept Artist
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[06.17.18]
Level Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.15.18]
Senior System Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Avalanche and id are working together to build a new Rage
Rare says streamers were critical to Sea of Thieves' success
Blog: Are battle royale titles the next big esport?
PUBG dev says store-bought assets help teams 'work smart'


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image