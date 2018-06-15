Get a job: Armature Studio is hiring a Sr. Gameplay Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Austin, Texas

Armature Studio is seeking a Senior Gameplay Engineer to join us on the awesomest of projects! If you want true work/life balance coupled with the chance to support and collaborate with large established teams on well-known titles, then we’re your kind of place!

The Senior Gameplay Engineer will work to design innovative gameplay systems. This person will join an ongoing project, and interact with our development partners concerning the project needs.

This is a full time, in-office position. Relocation assistance within the US is available for this position.

Responsibilities:

Designing, building and maintaining major gameplay systems.

Designing, building and maintaining other client or server systems as required.

Collaborating with producers and design staff to optimize gameplay tools and mechanics.

Accurately estimating time and effort required for assigned technical tasks.

Keeping co-workers and development partners informed about progress of deliverables as well as prerequisites for feature implementation.

Demonstrating care and commitment to quality, bug-free software development.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 6 years of AAA game industry experience working as a gameplay engineer, with at least 2 shipped titles.

Proficient in Unreal 4

Experience leading initiatives and strike teams on previous projects

Experience developing dynamic gameplay-related systems.

Strong knowledge of 3D math and game physics

Some experience working on game AI.

Proficient in C/C++.

Experience with scripting languages and component based game engines.

Able to adhere to the prevalent coding style and practices, including source control standards.

Able to work independently with a minimum of supervision.

Able to work well under pressure of deadlines.

Able to work in a highly dynamic startup environment where team members typically have multiple responsibilities.

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.

Strong time management and process documentation skills.

Candidates must have a US work permit or citizenship.

