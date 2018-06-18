Sensible Object raises $3.2M for R&D toward board games using Alexa

Sensible Object, the London-based games company known for Beasts of Balance, announced today that it has raised $3.2 million to be used toward research and development for board game experiences that will utilize Amazon Alexa.

The company reportedly has plans to make its toolkit for creating board games with virtual assistants like Alexa available for third party developers, although there is no further information.

The company is currently developing When in Rome, a voice-augmented trivia board game which integrates Alexa for several features like sound effects, keeping track of progress, and teaching players the rules of the game.

As reported by Venture Beat, investors in the $3.2 million round include NCSOFT, London Venture Partners, March Capital, and Alexa Fund, a $200 million initiative by Amazon specifically for supporting startups that work with virtual assistants.

With this funding round, Sensible Object has received over $5 million in total investments since the company first launched back in 2016.When in Rome will be released exclusively for Alexa on July 2 on Amazon in Australia, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The game will also be released sometimes in Q1 2019 for Google Assistant, CEO Alex Fleetwood tells VentureBeat.