June 18, 2018
June 18, 2018
June 18, 2018
Video: Creating the narrative of Rise of the Tomb Raider

June 18, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this GDC 2016 talk, writers and narrative designers from Rise of the Tomb Raider Rhianna Pratchett, John Stafford, Cameron Suey, Tore Blystad, Jeff Adams and Noah Hughes discuss how they worked together to build the next successful stage of Lara Croft's adventures.

The team also demonstrates how a strong story and characterization are fundamental for AAA success, sharing lessons learned during development of 2013's Tomb Raider, and breaking down their workflow process in 8 steps for narrative designers to utilize. 

It was a great talk that's still worth watching today, so don't miss your opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

