Video: Creating the narrative of Rise of the Tomb Raider

In this GDC 2016 talk, writers and narrative designers from Rise of the Tomb Raider Rhianna Pratchett, John Stafford, Cameron Suey, Tore Blystad, Jeff Adams and Noah Hughes discuss how they worked together to build the next successful stage of Lara Croft's adventures.

The team also demonstrates how a strong story and characterization are fundamental for AAA success, sharing lessons learned during development of 2013's Tomb Raider, and breaking down their workflow process in 8 steps for narrative designers to utilize.

It was a great talk that's still worth watching today, so don't miss your opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

