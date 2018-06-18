Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 18, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 18, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 18, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Reverse-engineered Diablo source code released into public domain

Reverse-engineered Diablo source code released into public domain

June 18, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
June 18, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming

Heads up, devs: someone who goes by "GalaxyHaxz" has uploaded what appears to be a reverse-engineered version of the original source code for Blizzard's pioneering 1996 game Diablo to GitHub. 

While both Diablo and its 2000 sequel Diablo 2 have seen their fair share of mods and unofficial updates/remakes, this particular attempt (branded "Devilution") at reverse-engineering the original source code is notable for how accessible it is and how much work the author has put into documenting why/how they did it for other devs.

"The goal of Devilution itself is to recreate the original source code as accurately as possible, in order to ensure that everything is preserved," reads an excerpt of the project's GitHub page. "This goes as far as bugs and badly written code in the original game. However, it becomes a solid base for developers to work with; making it much easier than before to update, fix, and port the game to other platforms.

"As a side goal, Devilution helps document the unused and cut content from the final game. Development of Diablo was rushed near the end--many ideas were scrapped and multiplayer was quickly hacked in. By examining the source, we can see various quirks of planned development."

It's an interesting project, one you can learn more about by poking around in both the Devilution repo and, if you're really curious, the creator's accompanying repo of notes on the project. For a more authentic, broader look back at how the seminal Blizzard action-RPG was built, check out creator David Brevik's GDC 2016 postmortem of Diablo.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[06.18.18]
Video Game Data Scientist
Armature Studio
Armature Studio — AUSTIN, Texas, United States
[06.15.18]
SENIOR GAMEPLAY PROGRAMMER
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.14.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — Prague, Czech Republic
[06.14.18]
Unity Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Avalanche and id are working together to build a new Rage
Valve introduces limits for new games to prevent 'fake' ones from gaming Steam
'Gaming Disorder' officially listed in World Health Organization diagnostic doc
Rare says streamers were critical to Sea of Thieves' success


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image