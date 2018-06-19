Steam devs and publishers can now create customizable homepages

Steam's new Creator Homepages feature has entered open beta, meaning developers and publishers using the marketplace can now create customizable homepages to better showcase their game portfolios.

There are plenty of options to play with, and creators could choose to divide their game catalog into collections by genre or franchise, or maybe highlight their fan-favorite and top-selling titles.

Those with more modest portfolios haven't been forgotten either, and a studio with only a couple of releases under its belt might instead decide to dedicate their homepage to the announcement of new projects.

As for how they'll help bridge the gap between game companies and their fans, Steam users will be able to follow their favorite creators via their homepage, receiving automatic updates when they post announcements or release a new title.

"We're pretty excited to get the core functionality into the hands of players and give developers the opportunity to set up their presence on Steam," said Valve, explaining the decision to move into beta.

"While we haven't worked out all of the smaller bugs or finished adding every feature we'd like to, we decided that the basic set of functionality is worth putting into the hands of players and creators.

"We still have a number of features that we are considering adding and there are still a few rough edges that need smoothing out, so opening this system up as a beta to players and developers will help us gather feedback and suggestions that inform the direction of those features."

You can learn more about Creator Homepages by heading on over to the Steam blog.